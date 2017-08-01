Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Miami

Butterfly Walk
Oleta River State Park
3400 N.E. 163rd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
(305) 919-1846
Date: August 16, 2017 at 11 a.m.
This is a great event for some outdoor family fun. This guided tour of the butterfly garden at Oleta River State Park located in North Miami Beach. Not only will visitors learn all about the native butterflies in the gardens but also learn tips about creating your own butterfly garden at home. For more information on the park and this event, click here.
Back 2 School Dino Weekend
Flamingo Gardens
3750 S. Flamingo Road
Davie, FL 33330
(954) 473-2955
www.flamingogardens.org
Date: August 12-13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
A fun and learning family event, Back 2 School Dino Weekend includes lots of activities for dinosaur lovers. It will include a presentation by Paleontologist Robert DePalma, a question and answer session with Archaeologist Robert Feeney, dinosaur crafts, photo opportunities with Horacio the T-Rex, and much more. Visit the Facebook event for more details. Don’t forget to also follow Flamingo Gardens on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about this great family destination.
Family Day on Aragon
Coral Gables Art Cinema
260 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33143
(786) 385-9689
www.gablescinema.com
Date: August 12-13, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Not only is this a great family friendly event but it’s very budget friendly at just $5 ticket prices which includes a free popcorn and soda for everyone plus parking validation. Coral Gables Art Cinema will be playing two Hayao Miyazaki classics, My Neighbor Totoro on Saturday, August 12 and Ponyo on Sunday, August 13, both showing at 11:00 a.m. For additional information check out the Facebook event. Follow the cinema on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for specials and details.
Fishing Derby and Breakfast
Zoo Miami
12400 S.W. 152nd St.
Miami, FL 33177
(305) 251-0400
www.zoomiami.org
Date: August 27, 2017 at 7 a.m.
For early risers, this is a fun family activity – fishing and breakfast! There is even a fun contest where the family who catches the largest fish wins a behind-the-scenes experience at Zoo Miami! In addition to the breakfast and fishing included in the registration fee is also a full-day Zoo admission so attendees can enjoy the zoo after. Check out the event webpage for more details. Be sure to follow Zoo Miami on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube for the latest updates and information.
Free Family Fun Day: History Mysteries
HistoryMiami Museum
101 W. Flagler St.
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 375-1492
www.historymiami.org
Date: August 12, 2017 at 10 a.m.
Families will love this fun learning experience and parents will love that it is a free event! Attendees will get to learn more about Miami’s past by being a “history detective” and partaking in the museum’s scavenger hunt. The event will also include crafts, storytelling, and much more. For more information visit the Facebook event or event’s webpage. Don’t forget to follow the museum on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as well.
