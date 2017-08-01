Why Animals Might Act Strange During Upcoming Eclipse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Star gazers across the country are looking forward to August 21st’s solar eclipse but animals may see things differently.
Dr. Don Moore of the Oregon Zoo says nervous behavior or a change in sleep patterns could impact zoo animals across the country.
As far as odd behavior from your house pets, don’t get too concerned he says.
Most dogs or cats may want to nap or eat at a different time, but most should not be alarmed.
The solar eclipse will treat viewers to a rare spectacle across a large path of the continental United States.
Click here for more information on the solar eclipse from NASA.