Voting Sites Sat Mostly Empty During Venezuela Election

CARACAS, VENEZUELA (CBSMiami) — Police and protesters battled, as they have for months, in the streets of Venezuela.

Demonstrators believe the election continues to hurtle the country toward dictatorship, with President Nicolas Maduro and his socialist party at the helm.

“”Fraud, constitutional fraud,” said a protester about the election.

Protesters like Juan Carlos Gutierrez say they were threatened with 10 years in jail if caught marching the streets.

“We have a little piece of democracy and they kill it — the government is killing it,” said Gutierrez.

“By rewriting the constitution,” said another protester.

Voting sites sat largely empty across the country, as many Venezuelans who favor the opposition stayed away from the polls.

Others took to the streets instead, even as gunfire was heard nearby. The National Police were targets too. An explosion injured seven officers on motorcycles.

Maduro supporters called the protesters terrorists.

Falling oil prices, coupled with skyrocketing inflation, have crippled Venezuela’s economy. Oil accounts for nearly half of the government’s revenue. Venezuela is the third largest supplier of oil to the U.S., which buys about a third of the country’s crude.

Young Venezuelans say they just want their voices heard.