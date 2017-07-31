Putin Demands U.S. Drastically Cut Diplomatic Staff In Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — In response to sanctions imposed by Congress, Russian President Vladimir Putin is flexing his political muscle.
Putin showcased his country’s military might Sunday with a Navy Day parade of battle cruisers and nuclear submarines. The parade comes as Putin demands the United States cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia by 755 people.
The cuts will include both Americans and Russians working in diplomatic offices in the country.
The order is a response to Congress’ decision to slam Russia with heavier sanctions for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
“The president has confirmed repeatedly that we believe Russia did meddle in U.S. elections. I think he’s also said that it could have been other actors as well,” said Vice President Mike Pence.
The U.S State Department is calling Russia’s decision “a regrettable act.”
In Washington, D.C. the sanctions bill has received broad bi-partisan support, passing in the Senate by a vote of 98 to 2.
The measure will now go to President Trump and the White House says he intends to sign it.
The deadline for cuts in U.S. Embassy staff in Russia is Sept. 1st.