Florida Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Over Tropical Storm Emily

July 31, 2017 11:41 AM By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency Monday morning as Tropical Storm Emily made landfall over parts of the state.

Governor Scott declared a State of Emergency in 31 counties, including some in South Florida, giving the state the ability to make sure each county gets what they need to stay safe as the tropical storm is expected to move through central Florida Monday afternoon.

“I have declared a state of emergency across 31 counties to ensure that every community has the resources they need, and that state, regional and local agencies can easily work together to keep people prepared during Tropical Storm Emily,” said Governor Scott.

The counties covered in the State of Emergency include: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando,Highlands, Hillsborough,Indian River,Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas,Polk, Sarasota,Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

At last check, tropical storm warnings were in effect for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties.

There are no evacuation orders in effect but Florida’s National Guard is on standby to help with any issues that could arise from the tropical storm.

“While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season,” said Governor Scott.

The governor says they will continue to monitor the storm as it moves across Florida through the day.

Click here for the latest information on Tropical Storm Emily.

