Tropical Storm Emily Makes Landfall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rainfall is expected over central and southern Florida thanks to Tropical Storm Emily which formed early Monday morning west of Tampa.
Around 10:45 a.m., the center of the system made landfall on Anna Maria Island just west of Bradenton
It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts. Emily was moving toward the east near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today.
A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed are expected by tonight and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Emily is expected to move inland over the west-central Florida this afternoon, and move across central Florida tonight. Emily is forecast to move offshore of the east-central Florida coast Tuesday morning.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach.
Emily is expected to weaken to a tropical depression while it moves across Florida today and tonight.
Emily is expected to produce up to 4 inches through Monday night along the west coast of central Florida between the Tampa Bay area and Naples, with isolated amounts up to 8 inches possible. Elsewhere across central and south Florida, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible.
Reports from amateur radio operators indicate that street and road flooding has already been occurring in Manatee and Sarasota Counties near the Myakka River.
