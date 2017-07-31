Tropical Storm Emily Heading Toward Central Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Well that was quick. Just hours after forming into the sixth tropical depression of this year’s season, the storm has intensified into Tropical Storm Emily.
At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 45 miles west-southwest of Tamp. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts.
Emily was moving toward the east near 8 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northeast and an increase in forward speed are expected tonight or Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Emily is expected to move inland over the west-central Florida peninsula later today and move across central Florida through tonight. Emily is expected to move offshore of the east-central Florida coast early Tuesday.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach.
Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs this afternoon. Emily is expected to weaken to a tropical depression while it moves across the Florida peninsula tonight.
Emily is expected to produce up to 4 inches through Monday night along the west coast of central Florida between the Tampa Bay area and Naples, with isolated amounts up to 8 inches possible. Elsewhere across central and south Florida, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here
One Comment