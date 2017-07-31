Exclusive: New Surveillance Tape Of South Miami Car Burglar Who Has Resurfaced

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A middle-aged car burglar with a pointy nose who targets high-end car repair shops in South Miami has apparently resurfaced and South Miami police are stunned.

“We believe it’s the same individual,” South Miami Police Capt. Larry Corbin told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “The features are the same. The last time he knew that there was a camera, he even looked at the camera.”

New surveillance obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows the man at 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday inside the European Collison Center at 6845 SW 59th Place where he searches every unlocked or open vehicle there – a total of 10 cars.

Thirty minutes later, police said, he also scaled fence at Mike’s Beamer shop which is just blocks away at 5864 SW 68th St. and rummaged through 11 vehicles.

Police believe he did the same thing at both businesses in January of 2016, and that’s when CBS4 first showed you the burglar in surveillance tape from Mike’s Beamer shop.

Leon Schiller’s car was at the Collision Center.

“From what I understand, the video shows he looked inside my car to see if there was anything worth taking,” said Schiller. “From what I understand, he climbed over the fence. I guess if you are hungry and want something and there’s nobody around that’s the way they do things.”

Corbin said the burglar is determined and takes his time.

“As you see he goes to the vehicle and he is very methodical,” said Corbin. “He goes from one vehicle to the next looking for whatever he can get away with. He seems to be a middle-aged man, probably 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall. He does have a relatively pointy nose and a hunchback posture.”

Schiller is alarmed that he’s apparently struck again.

“I was lucky,” he said. “I didn’t have anything taken but there are a lot of expensive cars in there with radios that alone may be worth more than my car. It’s terrible. There are a lot of very expensive cars in there that could have had items taken from them. If you see something you know somebody who did that call it in and have it investigated.”

Corbin said, “He appeared to be in no hurry and goes through gloves boxes and center consoles after going from one car to the next. We believed he jumped the fences to get to these car repair shops in our city.

“It’s a concern to businesses here. These are businesses that are taking in customers’ vehicles to do repairs and then you have someone scaling fences and rummaging through cars. Who is going to want to bring their cars in there?”

Police are hoping the public comes forward with some information on this burglar.

“If anyone recognizes who he is, we would like to hear from them,” said Corbin. “We would like to find out who he is.”

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

South Miami Police Rene Landa spoke out on Jan. 13th of 2016 when CBS4 first broadcast the original story about the burglar with the pointy nose, saying, “Either he’s done this so many times it doesn’t matter or he really doesn’t care. When you’re brazen, you don’t really care. We need to take him off the street before he hits another place. What’s weird about this one man is he takes his time. He even looks up at the camera and throws a gesture at the camera and then continues to get closer to the camera. It looks like his forte is breaking into cars. Breaking into cars is big in this country. It’s been that way for the past three to four years.”