Polar Bear Cub Is Killing The Internet With Cuteness

July 31, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Animals, Bear, SeaWorld

QUEENSLAND (CBSMiami) – Social media is falling in love with a three-month-old polar bear at Sea World Australia who started a new a new stage in her development last week in ‘Cub Kindy’.

The ‘Cub Kindy’ enclosure was specially designed to “allow for the cub to develop her life-skills and explore new substrates such as shaved ice all under the watchful eye of doting mum, Liya,” said Sea World Australia in a statement.

With the cub enjoying its new surroundings, Sea World is running a naming competition for the youngster which has seen over 20,000 votes cast since voting opened.

According to Sea World, the name Mishka is proving to be the favorite at this stage in the voting.

