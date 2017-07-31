‘Pharma Bro’ Fraud Trial Moves Toward Jury Deliberations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — The fate of the man known as ‘PharmaBro’ will soon be in the hands of the jury in his federal securities fraud trial.
Jurors could start deliberating Monday at Martin Shkreli’s trial in New York.
On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.
The defense insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.
The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.
