Widow Of Officer Killed Years Ago Just Had His Baby

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An officer killed in the line of duty now has a new baby girl – two years after his death.

In December of 2014, a gunman ambushed and killed New York City Police Officer Wenjian Liu and his partner. Last week, after using in-vitro fertilization, Liu’s widow gave birth to his child – a baby girl.

“When I was sitting there and I– and he was– and he was,” said Liu’s widow Sanny Liu.

Just after the death of her husband, on that horrible night, when he was assassinated inside a police cruiser, Sanny Liu says she knew this day would come.

“I had a dream… I heard the baby’s crying, and handed me the baby. He said, “Baby, here’s the baby. Here’s a girl,” said Sanny Liu about her dream.

NYPD commissioner James O’Neill was at the hospital. He remembers Sanny asking if doctors could preserve her husband’s sperm.

“They didn’t know if it was going to work. They didn’t know if it was going to be a possibility, and here it is, two and a half years later and it’s a miracle,” said O’Neill.

Sanny said she proceeded with IVF to honor her late husband.

Wenjian Liu’s daughter will one day learn all about his dedication to the job. Sanny says she’ll pass on a necklace with his badge number so it can always be close to her heart.

“I will show my daughter that her father was a hero on earth by showing that the memory that we had and also show her that her father– her father– make– make a ultimate sacrifice to make this world a safer place,” said Sanny.

The baby girl’s name is Angelina.

As to why she has that name, Sanny said she’s “not only an angel from heaven, she’s the angel for the N.Y.P.D., for all the police officers. I hope she’ll bring all the hope and strength to my big blue family.”