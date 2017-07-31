Lauren’s List: What Sleep Position Says About You

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We spend one third of our lives sleeping.

Ask yourself, what’s your preferred sleeping position?

Some research suggests your favorite way to catch some Zs may be linked to certain personality traits.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the most popular positions and how they may be linked to your personality.

1. Fetal: More than 41% of people polled in one scientific study reported sleeping in the fetal position. This is when you are on your side with your knees pulled toward your chest. British sleep expert Dr. Chris Idzikowski says the fetal position is associated with people who are shy, but warm, conscientious, organized and ready to face the day.

2. Stomach: Maybe you prefer to sleep on your stomach. The doctor calls these people “free fallers”, and the same study found they are typically outgoing, brash, and anxious. The research suggests stomach sleepers find it tough to feel “caught up.”

3. Back: On the flip side, some people sleep flat on their backs with their arms keep close to their bodies. Research finds People who sleep in this position are generally quiet and reserved. They don’t like a fuss, but set themselves and others to high standards.

4. Starfish: This is also a form of back sleeping, but your legs are and arms are all spread out in this position. Dr. Idzikowski says these sleepers make good friends because they are always ready to listen to others, and offer help when needed. They generally don’t like to be the center of attention, even if they do hog the bed at times.

