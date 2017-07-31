WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Jay Ajayi Evaluated For Concussion After Leaving Dolphins Practice Early

July 31, 2017 11:58 AM By David Dwork
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a concussion.

Ajayi left Miami’s practice early after participating in the team’s first full-contact workout.

He was seen leaving the field and heading into the facility with trainers.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed that Ajayi was being evaluated and said the team wouldn’t have a confirmed diagnosis until later in the day.

Ajayi, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016, is expected to be Miami’s lead-back this season.

He was kept busy during Monday’s practice, both running the ball and catching passes out of the backfield.

Ajayi ran for 1,272 yards last year, including a pair of 200-yard games.

Gase has said to the media that he could foresee Ajayi getting over 300 carries this season.

