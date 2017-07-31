WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Latest Injury Made Pouncey “Realize Not To Take All Of This For Granted”

July 31, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Dolphins, Mike Pouncey, NFL

Miami Dolphins center, Mike Pouncey joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss what it’s been like to be back in training camp with his teammates. They also talk about how hard it was for Pouncey to rehab and come back after suffering his hip injury last season.

On his hip injury- “It was tough, the recover process. There was a lot of dark days. I never thought that football can be taken away from me. It made me realize not to take all of this for granted.”

On being injured last season- “Not playing in the playoff game last year crushed me. But I was so happy for the guys more than anything.”

On missing offseason workouts and training camp- “I’ve been in this situation before were I missed all of training camp and even the first four games of the regular season and still made the Pro Bowl. I’m just following what the coaches say and I know I’ll be fine.”

