PLAYER: Lance Hollis
POSITION: OG/DT
SCHOOL: Davie Nova
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-0
WEIGHT: 260
SCOUTING: There are several prospects in South Florida who continue to receive plenty of attention – over and over again. Then, there is Lance Hollis. This is a two-way line prospect who has been getting attention since he played at the youth football league level. Strong, athletic, smart and committed to getting better. Without question, this impressive talent will be one of the breakout performers in Miami-Dade and Broward County this coming season. A two year starter already, here is a talent that kicked off the 2017 season with an invite to the True19 Florida-Georgia game that will be played in January of 2018 in Texas.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7639463/lance-hollis