In The Recruiting Huddle: Lance Hollis – Nova

July 31, 2017 7:21 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Lance Hollis, Larry Blustein, Nova, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Lance Hollis – NovaSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Lance Hollis

POSITION: OG/DT

SCHOOL: Davie Nova

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 260

SCOUTING: There are several prospects in South Florida who continue to receive plenty of attention – over and over again. Then, there is Lance Hollis. This is a two-way line prospect who has been getting attention since he played at the youth football league level. Strong, athletic, smart and committed to getting better. Without question, this impressive talent will be one of the breakout performers in Miami-Dade and Broward County this coming season. A two year starter already, here is a talent that kicked off the 2017 season with an invite to the True19 Florida-Georgia game that will be played in January of 2018 in Texas.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7639463/lance-hollis

 

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch