Former Dolphins OL Branden Albert Announces Retirement

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Branden Albert is retiring from the NFL.
Albert played nine seasons in the league, the last three with the Dolphins.
A Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2015, Albert was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year and was expected to compete for the team’s starting left tackle spot.
“After nine seasons playing in the National Football League, I have decided to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Albert said. “I would like to thank Mr. Khan and the Jaguars organization, Mr. Ross, Joe Philbin, Dennis Hickey and the Dolphins organization and Mr. Hunt, Carl Peterson, Herm Edwards and the Chiefs organization for providing me with the opportunity of a lifetime.”
The 32-year-old started 118 of the 120 NFL games he played in.
Albert participated in the first three days of training camp with the Jaguars before making his decision.
He had been competing with rookie second-round pick Cam Robinson for the starting left tackle job.
Following the trade to Jacksonville, Albert sat out most of the team’s offseason program because he wanted to renegotiate his contract. He was due to make $8.8 million in 2017.