‘It’s No Good’: Venezuelans In Florida React To Controversial Vote

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Outside the well-known Venezuelan Restaurant El Arepazo 2 in Doral Owner Lorenzo Di Stefano says he’s followed Venezuela’s vote in his home country very closely.

“Today, start the communist government,” he said. “It’s no good.”

Di Stefano has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years. He no longer has any family ties to Venezuela, but now he worries about the people.

Heberto Alarcon and his father live in Venezuela and have been on vacation in the Miami-area since Thursday.

“There is so much violence in the streets, you cannot even go to buy bread,” he said.

Related: Voting Sites Sat Mostly Empty During Venezuela Election

In Spanish, his father told CBS4’s Rielle Creighton that he feared for his life and that of his family as they are set to return to Venezuela.

Neither of them believe President Nicolas Maduro’s victory is real or claims about the number of ballots cast.

Another native Venezuelan made a plea for someone to intervene in the wake of violence. He believes it will only get worse.

“Killing the people…need the United States and other countries to do action,” said Osiel Ruez.

Many people are believed to have stayed home in silent protest during the vote.