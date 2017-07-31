Dania Beach Couple Being Evicted From Home Where Roof Collapsed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Dania Beach woman hit by debris when a section of her bedroom ceiling collapsed is out of the hospital and back home.

Sunday’s down pours proved too much for the roof of Connie and Terry Eubanks rental home in the 100 block of N.W. 6th Avenue.

Connie said she was resting in the bed with their two-year-old granddaughter when the rain caused a section of the bedroom ceiling to fall. Connie was hit by, the toddler was unhurt.

“There wasn’t anything broken, the doctor said I just have a contusion and my shoulder was swelling, that’s it, so they gave me some pain pills,” she said.

The Eubanks say they have been dealing with roof issues since they moved in last December. Terry’s employer, Universal Roofing, put a tarp on the roof to shelter them from more rain.

“When I moved in here, the ceiling was already messed up,” said Connie Eubanks. “It was like two weeks after I moved in, the living room ceiling collapsed.”

“The living room ceiling fell first, when we first moved here, we didn’t have any furniture or anything, we had like a blow-up bed in the living room,” her husband recalled. “It collapsed but there wasn’t anybody in there at the time. The entire living room (ceiling) fell. And before then, the previous tenant stayed here and I think it collapsed on him too.”

The Eubanks say they have not been paying rent and they have notified the property manager. The manager told them she will let the owner know.

“Just fix it. It’s plain and simple. Don’t always expect someone to give you money to fix your house. If it was my house I would have had it fixed,” said Terry Eubanks.

The property manager has refuted what the Eubanks have said. She said the owner had no idea the roof was in such bad shape and that the Eubanks are being evicted from the property.