Anthony Scaramucci Out Days After Taking White House Post

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTONG, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Anthony Scaramucci is out as the White House Communications Director a little more than a week after taking the position.

Scaramucci took the post on July 21st prompting Sean Spicer to leave his post as White House Press Secretary due to his disagreement over President Donald Trump’s pick. Sarah Huckabee Sanders filled Spicer’s post shortly after, on the same day.

Scaramucci’s ousting comes as John Kelly has shifted from Homeland Department Secretary to White House Chief of Staff.

The White House Chief of Staff position was previously filled by Reince Priebus but last week, he was replaced by Kelly at the direction of the president.

Kelly reportedly fired Scaramucci during his first day on the job.

The White House issued a statement on the matter Monday afternoon saying in part,

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”

They finished off the statement saying, “We wish him all the best.”

This happens just hours after President Trump tweet that there was no “chaos” in the White House.

Last week, Scaramucci had a profanity-laced interview with a reporter where he threatened to “fire everyone” and get to the bottom of leaks. He also referred to Priebus as a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

Click here for live coverage.