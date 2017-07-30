Wet Weather, Ceiling Collapse Ruins Dania Beach Couple’s Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — Imagine laying in bed when the ceiling comes crashing down on top of you.

That’s just what happened to a Dania Beach family at a house in the 100 block of N.W. 6th Avenue.

Debris caved in, falling onto the bed where Terry Eubanks’ wife was resting. And when it rains, it pours. Another wet day in South Florida meant the couple’s bedroom, now with a hole in the ceiling, is soaked, as well.

“Some of these things (fell) on her shoulder and some of them on her head,” he said.

It sent his wife to the hospital with minor injuries but it could have been worse.

Next to her was their 2-year-old granddaughter, who wasn’t hurt. She doesn’t talk yet, but if she did, she’d have heck of a story to tell.

“I’m just mad because this man don’t fix nothing,” Eubanks complained of his landlord. He added that there are a lot of issues at the house, roof leaks being only one of them.

“I talked to the landlord, talked to him, and asked him to fix it but all he wants is money,” said Eubanks. “So I don’t give him no money, so he don’t want to fix nothing.”

The roof leaks are not just in the bedroom, but other parts of this house, as well.