Politicon: Commentary, Comedy & Costume But No Scaramucci

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PASADENA, Calif. (CBSMiami) — They wore swastikas, gave “Sieg Heil” salutes and mockingly yelled “Our Nazi leader!”

But the shock and shout protest was soon drowned out by the packed audience of patriots at Politicon, bringing supporters from both sides of the aisle together in Pasadena, California.

Before the panel featuring conservative pundit Ann Coulter could hit the reset button, another couple offered their unsolicited agenda.

“Trump, Pence must go!”

But they, too, were outshouted by repeated chants of “USA!” and “Trump!” and booted out.

Organizers pride Politicon as a convention for all; Republicans, Democrats, comedians, commentators. It’s a like a Comic-con for politics, including characters in costume, from star-and-stripes superheroes to elder statesmen in white wigs.

Politicon has a reputation for reasoned airing of political differences. It’s a place where ideas and ideology are discussed in a quiet setting.

“Giving people the opportunity to hear the other side, not just hear a cartoon version of the other side,” said Stephen Deagle, who’s attended two of the three Politicons in Pasadena.

They tackle timely topics. The place was packed for Coulter and company’s take on censorship on college campuses.

“I think our first amendment is under attack right now,” said Patrick Lindsay, who didn’t want to miss the discussion.

The event’s biggest draw this year was supposed to be the “Mooch.” Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was listed as one of the guest speakers but ended up as a no-show.

“A lot of people talking about the fact that Scaramucci is not here. He was supposed to be here he backed out at the last minute,” said one attendant. “I think I’ve heard enough of him this week, to be honest.”