Florida Police Officer Arrested For Sex With Girl, 17

July 30, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Police Officer, Polk County Jail, Sex With Teen

WINTER HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida law enforcement official could be spending some time behind bars.

A Tampa Bay area police officer has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 39-year-old Winter Haven police Officer William Kenna was arrested early Saturday after the department received a tip about the relationship.

Winter Haven police say officers found Kenna and the girl alone in a room. They contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation.

Kenna and the girl told investigators they had consensual sex previously.

Kenna resigned from the force, where he has worked since 2012, instead of being fired.

He is being held in Polk County Jail. It was not clear if he had yet retained an attorney.

