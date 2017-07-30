Hollywood Man Shot While Arguing With Ex-Girlfriend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — The search is on a for a shooter in Hollywood.
It happened on Saturday night at the 6900 block of Lee street.
The victim is a man in his late 20’s, Hollywood Police said, with non-life-threatening injuries.
He had been arguing with his ex girlfriend at the time of the shooting, they revealed.
Neighbors reported seeing a car driving by and shooting at the victim.
“About six shots fired,” said Charles. “I have photographic memory, so I kinda remembered how the guy looked and I told the officers what happened.”
At this time, it’s unclear who opened fire and if there’s a connection between the shooting and the argument taking place.