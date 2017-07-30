Hollywood Man Shot While Arguing With Ex-Girlfriend

July 30, 2017 7:02 PM
Filed Under: Hollywood, Shooting, Silva Harapetian

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — The search is on a for a shooter in Hollywood.

21e3a4e0c1c14ea3a46a5f969de30d90 Hollywood Man Shot While Arguing With Ex Girlfriend

Paramedics rush a victim to the hospital following a shooting in Hollywood on July 30, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

It happened on Saturday night at the 6900 block of Lee street.

The victim is a man in his late 20’s, Hollywood Police said, with non-life-threatening injuries.

He had been arguing with his ex girlfriend at the time of the shooting, they revealed.

Neighbors reported seeing a car driving by and shooting at the victim.

“About six shots fired,” said Charles. “I have photographic memory, so I kinda remembered how the guy looked and I told the officers what happened.”

At this time, it’s unclear who opened fire and if there’s a connection between the shooting and the argument taking place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch