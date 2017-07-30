9 Boaters Saved From Sinking In North Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nine boaters, including a child, needed rescue after their vessel sank Sunday afternoon off north Miami Beach.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also pulled a dog to safety. It happened near the Broad Causeway.
Upon returning to Haulover Marina, one of the rescued men had a cardiac episode and was taken to a nearby hospital.
No one else required medical attention and they all were found wearing their life vests.
Officials didn’t say what caused the boat to sink. They urge boaters to always check safety equipment prior to launch.