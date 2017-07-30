9 Boaters Saved From Sinking In North Miami Beach

July 30, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Sinking Boat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nine boaters, including a child, needed rescue after their vessel sank Sunday afternoon off north Miami Beach.

photo jul 30 3 35 29 pm 9 Boaters Saved From Sinking In North Miami Beach

Boaters are rescued after their vessel sank near the Broad Causeway off north Miami Beach on July 30, 2017. (Source: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also pulled a dog to safety. It happened near the Broad Causeway.

Upon returning to Haulover Marina, one of the rescued men had a cardiac episode and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No one else required medical attention and they all were found wearing their life vests.

Officials didn’t say what caused the boat to sink. They urge boaters to always check safety equipment prior to launch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch