Triple Shooting In Miami Leaves Man Dead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Investigators are trying to uncover what led up to a shooting that left two people wounded and one man dead.
It happened just after midnight Saturday at N.W. 1st Place and 12th Street.
Danny Houshuia, who works at a store on the corner, alerted the authorities when Cassandra Chattier entered inside with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.
“She come like that, ‘I got hit, I got hit,'” he said. “She’s bleeding. I look outside, I got another person shot on the ground. Shot, I think, in the back. I called the police.”
Chattier and that man, identified as Alexander Speer, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A third victim, Kevin Prince, Sr., 55, died on the scene, Miami Police said.
Police are now searching for clues. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
One Comment