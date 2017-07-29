Miami Experiences Historically Hot July

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — An end to the month can’t get here any faster as Miami is in the midst of a historically hot July.
National Weather Service meteorologist Larry Kelly tells The Miami Herald that Miami is having its warmest month on record since the service began keeping temperature records in 1895.
As of Friday, the average temperature for July was 85.9 degrees.
Kelly says the average highs for July have been about a degree hotter than the historical average, and the average lows are about 2.5-degrees hotter.
Weather service meteorologist Ian Lee says a consistent high pressure ridge over South Florida has kept a southeasterly wind circling in warm air from the Atlantic, accounting for the consistently hot temperatures.
Lee says above-average temperatures can be expected throughout the rest of the summer.
