Fans Turn El Clasico Miami Into Big Party

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — South Florida was the center of the soccer universe Saturday as two of the biggest rivals in sports squared up for El Clasico Miami.
Featuring two super teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid, fans packed Hard Rock Stadium for the mega matchup.
Tailgaters were out early showing their support, and although Real Madrid is without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona fans still got to watch Messi and Neymar.
The headline event was preceded by a week of fan events and activities.
