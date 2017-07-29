Fans Turn El Clasico Miami Into Big Party

July 29, 2017 7:31 PM By Mike Cugno
Filed Under: El Clasico, Miami, Mike Cugno

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — South Florida was the center of the soccer universe Saturday as two of the biggest rivals in sports squared up for El Clasico Miami.

Fans go crazy ahead of the El Clasico Miami matchup between Real Madrid and Barcelona on July 29, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium. (Source: CBS4)

Featuring two super teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid, fans packed Hard Rock Stadium for the mega matchup.

Tailgaters were out early showing their support, and although Real Madrid is without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona fans still got to watch Messi and Neymar.

The headline event was preceded by a week of fan events and activities.

