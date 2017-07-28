Wife Supports Trump, Says Politician Hubby Has To Go

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — When it comes to President Donald Trump, it seems you either love him or hate him.
For one Palm Beach couple that caused a big problem.
Lynn Aronberg, the wife of Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, has announced she’s divorcing him, in part, because she supports President Donald Trump and he doesn’t.
She says she is a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump,” while her husband is not. Aronberg says that fact led her to feel “increasingly isolated in the marriage.”
The 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant said she is getting a $100,000 settlement, including a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.
Dave Aronberg, 46, is a former state senator who was elected to his current office in 2012.
