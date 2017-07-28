Report: Heat Willing To Give Up Dragic, Winslow For Kyrie Irving

July 28, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Miami Heat, NBA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Heat are still in the mix for disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving who’s looking for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and are dangling some valuable pieces out there.

The Heat would be willing to trade Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow for Irving, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Heat are among six legitimate contenders to land one of the league’s best players, including the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Suns, and Timberwolves.

Reports revealed Irving requested a trade from Cleveland, who made the NBA Finals for the third straight year, as a rift grew between him and superstar LeBron James.

Miami is one destination Irving allegedly was interested in, looking for an organization with a good front office and coaching staff, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The 25-year-old has three years and $60 million left on his contract with an option to become a free agent in 2019.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch