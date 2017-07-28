Report: Heat Willing To Give Up Dragic, Winslow For Kyrie Irving

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Heat are still in the mix for disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving who’s looking for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and are dangling some valuable pieces out there.
The Heat would be willing to trade Goran Dragic and Justise Winslow for Irving, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Heat are among six legitimate contenders to land one of the league’s best players, including the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Suns, and Timberwolves.
Reports revealed Irving requested a trade from Cleveland, who made the NBA Finals for the third straight year, as a rift grew between him and superstar LeBron James.
Miami is one destination Irving allegedly was interested in, looking for an organization with a good front office and coaching staff, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
The 25-year-old has three years and $60 million left on his contract with an option to become a free agent in 2019.
