OFFSEASON ON THE RADAR 34: Camp opens for the 2017 season

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

We have waited for nearly nine months to get things going for real – and this coming Monday, August 31, programs across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties will get back to work for the 2017 season.

As many start making their predictions for the coming season, the athletes who had worked so hard throughout the offseason are ready to write their own chapter on a potential career in football.

The rehearsals are over. The work in the weight room and conditioning on the field has gotten these athletes to the brink of another season.

Will Miami Southridge repeat as 8A champs? Can St. Thomas Aquinas bring home another 7A title? Who will it be in 6A? Can Carol City repeat – or does Northwestern, Central and Norland make a run toward Orlando? Those are burning questions that fans want to know.

Can American Heritage and head coach Pat Surtain have another unbeaten season in 5A? Will it be Booker T. Washington in 4A? How about Chaminade-Madonna, making another run in 3A? Can Champagnat Catholic finish the business they started in Orlando last December? All those questions – and more will be answered this coming season.

What this season ahead offers football prospects and teams across southern Florida is a chance for exposure. Nowhere in the country does the light shine brighter for talent than it does in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Here is wishing everyone a very safe and productive season.

TRUE19 SHOWCASE HIGHLIGHTS FINAL OFFSEASON EVENT

This past weekend, we had the opportunity to watch some of the elite Class of 2019 prospects as the True19 showcase was held in Palm Beach County.

Hundreds attended to earn a place on a team that will travel to Dallas in January 2018 to play against a very good squad from Georgia.

In addition to the players we brought you earlier in this week’s blog, the team has also added Nova Southeastern University School running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive back Josh Sanguinetti; St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jaden Davis, Miami Booker T. Washington quarterback Daniel Richardson and Plantation American Heritage nationally-rated kicker Jimmy Lowery.

There were some other Class of 2019 players that were on hand at the showcase that deserve some of that spotlight as well:

Kervin Dessources, QB, 5-11 175, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic. Leading the Lions to the 2A state title game last season as a sophomore, here is one of the most improved quarterbacks in South Florida. While he will share the duties, this is one of those quality athletes who is looking for a real breakout season in 2017. Keep your eye on Kervin, he will surprise you – as he did at the recent True19 showcase. He can play a few positions on the field.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7495779/kervin-dessources

Yahweh Jeudy, LB, 6-2, 215 Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. One of the emerging prospects in the Class of 2019 for a program that is truly on the rise. While this will be a learning year, expect him to make a huge impact for the Chiefs. A quality playmaker who continues to pick up things all the time and has this coaching staff very excited about 2017 – as well as into the future. Has the potential to be among the best over the next two seasons.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6394969/yahweh-jeudy

Mikel Anthony Jones, LB, 6-1, 217, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy. We have talked about this quality football player for over two years now – and as he gets set for this junior season – this is easily one of the best linebackers in South Florida. Quick, athletic and truly a very smart player, Jones has already turned heads – and by the end off the 2017 season, should thrust himself into the national recruiting picture. Watch him perform and you will be sold. College coaches already know about him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6608491/mikel-anthony-jones

Tiawan Mullen, CB, 5-10, 160, Coconut Creek. Following in the rather large footsteps of his brother who has moved on to be a starter at Clemson University, here is yet another talented junior who we have watched – before getting to the high school level. Very athletic and is one of most skilled secondary performers in the class. Great instincts, athletic and is one of those impact football prospect who will continue to make a difference. His best days are still ahead.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/tiawan-mullen

Harold Sims III, CB, 6-1, 160, South Plantation. Another of the standouts in a class of juniors who is really under the radar. But that will all change after this coming season. An outstanding summer and spring has turned this tremendous talent around and now everyone is starting to keep an eye on his progress. Has the size and athletic ability to really make an impact over the next two years. His coaches have raved about his progress and what lies ahead for this tremendous football talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6532176/harold-sims-iii

Emmanuel St. Germain, LB, 5-10, 195, Miami Dr. Krop. Here is a football prospect that we have been fortunate to have watched the past two seasons – and as he comes up on his third year with the Lightning – college coaches will start to take notice. There’s a great chance that he knows this position as well as anyone. Has the instincts and talent to elevate his play even more as he grows and matures. Watch him perform and you will be excited about how much he knows about this game and his position. Another of the many in the Class of 2019 who continues to make a name for themselves.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6494945/emmanuel-st-germain

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!