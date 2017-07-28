Pentagon: North Korea Launches Another Missile

July 28, 2017 11:54 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –North Korea launched another ballistic missile Friday, the Pentagon confirmed.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched another missile – on July 4th- U.S.’s Independence Day.

Back then, President Donald Trump hoped China would step in to stop North Korea’s nuclear pursuits but that plan seemed to not be working.

The president did not hide his frustration after the North showed the new reach of its missiles earlier this month.

Trump has been calling for a more aggressive global response to the matter.

The last intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that was launched had the ability to reach Alaska.

In response, the Trump administration and South Korea fired missiles earlier in July warning the North they will not be passive as North Korea develops a nuclear weapon.

The Pentagon described North Korea’s launch, earlier in July, as escalatory and destabilizing but added the U.S. military is capable of defending the country from this threat.

