In The Recruiting Huddle: Brandon Cohen – American Heritage

PLAYER: Brandon Cohen

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: The one thing about South Florida when it comes to football, is when an athlete gets it done over an extended period of time – against all kinds of competition – there is a good bet that he will be special. Brandon Cohen is that player that nobody takes serious until he is running away from you – or finding his way into the end zone, a number of times. He is not huge and does not stop clocks with his blinding speed. What this Doral Ronald Reagan transfer has become is a football player, who has heart and enough talent to dazzle you. A character kid who loves to play the game and happens to run the ball as good as anyone. Forget the fact that he led Miami-Dade County in rushing as a sophomore, this is a prospect who offers much more to any team. Big time teammate who just happens to make those around him a little better.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7741470/brandon-cohen