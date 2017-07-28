Man Accused Of Setting Pregnant Girlfriend On Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Hialeah police are looking for a man accused of dowsing his pregnant girlfriend in gasoline and lighting her on fire.
Officers say Noel Grullon left his 27-year-old girlfriend with second degree burns to her upper torso area after the incident at an efficiency apartment around 5 a.m.
The girlfriend’s two children from another relationship – a 1-year-old and 4-year-old – witnessed the whole thing, police say.
At last check, she was in the hospital being treated for her injuries.
Investigators say the incident was a result of a domestic dispute between Grullon and his pregnant girlfriend.
The couple has been in a relationship for about six months. She is carrying Grullon’s child.
Police say after the incident Grullon got away in a 2007 Ford pickup truck.
Authorities say Grullon has had a violent past which include charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking, kidnapping, aggravated battery, grand theft, burglary and criminal mischief.
Grullon was released from prison in December 2016 after serving a 12-year prison term. He is currently on probation. He’s been known to use the alias “Noel Castro.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Hialeah Police at (305) 687-2525.