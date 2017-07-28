Man Accused Of Setting Pregnant Girlfriend On Fire

July 28, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Battery, Florida, Hialeah, Noel Grullon, Pregnant Woman

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Hialeah police are looking for a man accused of dowsing his pregnant girlfriend in gasoline and lighting her on fire.

Officers say Noel Grullon left his 27-year-old girlfriend with second degree burns to her upper torso area after the incident at an efficiency apartment around 5 a.m.

The girlfriend’s two children from another relationship – a 1-year-old and 4-year-old – witnessed the whole thing, police say.

At last check, she was in the hospital being treated for her injuries.

Investigators say the incident was a result of a domestic dispute between Grullon and his pregnant girlfriend.

The couple has been in a relationship for about six months. She is carrying Grullon’s child.

Police say after the incident Grullon got away in a 2007 Ford pickup truck.

Authorities say Grullon has had a violent past which include charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking, kidnapping, aggravated battery, grand theft, burglary and criminal mischief.

Grullon was released from prison in December 2016 after serving a 12-year prison term. He is currently on probation.  He’s been known to use the alias “Noel Castro.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Hialeah Police at (305) 687-2525.

