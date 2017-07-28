We’ll Be Flirting With Record Heat This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s sultry summer is expected to heat up this weekend and we could be flirting with record high heat.

Friday morning started off warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

While we had a mainly dry start, we’ll see a better chance of storms later in the day, some could be quite strong. Highs will soar to the low 90s.

With our high humidity, it will feel like the 100s.

This year, Miami has had the second longest streak of consecutive days with highs reaching 90 degrees or above for the past 38 days. We may break the previous record of 44 consecutive days of the 90s set back in 2011.

With the high heat index expected this afternoon, South Floridians should take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration. Drink plenty of fluids, limit strenuous outdoor activity, stay in the shade and air-conditioned areas during the hottest part of the day and never leave kids or animals in enclosed vehicles.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the low 80s.

This weekend will be even hotter and we may be flirting with, or breaking, some record highs as the wind change direction and come from out of the southwest. Highs will climb to the low to mid-90s.

The forecast high for Miami & Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday and Sunday will be right around 94 or 95 degrees. It will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity.

Records Highs in Miami this weekend:

Saturday: 97° set back in 1990

Sunday: 95° set back in 2015

Record Highs in Ft. Lauderdale this weekend:

Saturday: 96° set back in 2014

Sunday: 96° set back in 1915

With winds shifting out of the SW, we’ll see an increased chance for afternoon storms this weekend, especially on Sunday.

For “EL Clasico Miami” on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Very warm and humid weather with the chance for some storms.

As for the tropics, CBS4 meteorologists are tracking a disturbance in the Central Atlantic which has a low potential for cyclone development (20% chance) over the next five days.