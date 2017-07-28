Family Meets, Thanks Coast Guard Crew Who Saved Them

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family four who were pulled from the water after they were forced to abandon their boat has reunited with the Coast Guard Crews who saved their lives.
On May 28th, the Coast Guard 7th District Command Center received a distress signal from a personal locating beacon on the family’s boat around 10:30 a.m.
They immediately dispatched an Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Air Station Miami to check it out. The located an abandoned vessel approximately two hours later. The crew then expanded their search and shortly after, found the four boaters in the water about 25 miles east of Port Canaveral.
All of the boaters were wearing life jackets and none appeared to be injured.
The search plane contacted a search crew from Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral and directed a response boat which picked up the family and brought them back to shore.
On Friday, the family reunited with both crews at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka to thank them for saving them.
