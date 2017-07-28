WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss El Clasico In Miami

July 28, 2017 5:33 PM By Alex Donno
Real Madrid will face FC Barcelona outside of Spain for just the second time ever. The matchup takes place Saturday night at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, but superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of it.

The Real Madrid forward was hopeful to make the trip, but won’t be leaving Spain. Michelle Kaufman broke the scoop on The Miami Herald. 

From Kaufman: “Unfortunately, Ronaldo’s personal commitments precluded him from being here,” Charlie Stillitano, chairman of Relevent Sports, told the Herald. “He really wanted to be here. This is not a diva situation. He was hoping that he could make it. He waited until today to let us know, but it just didn’t work out. Mr. Ross did everything possible to get him here, and Cristiano said he was very grateful for that. I’m extremely disappointed, but we still have the two best teams and the top stars minus one.”

Plenty of star power remains, but the brightest of them all will be missed.

