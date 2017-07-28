‘El Clasico’ Fans Get A Taste Ahead Of The Big Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fans of the long-awaited ‘El Clasico’ in Miami are getting a bit of a taste ahead of the big game this weekend.
The Casa Clásico is open to the public and is hosting fans at Bayfront Park on Friday and Saturday.
All this ahead of the ‘El Clasico’ match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on Saturday – the first ‘El Clasico’ match in Miami.
But until then, fans will get to see the players at the fan fest Casa Clasico.
Throughout the day, attendees will get to see Barcelona team members, enjoy live music from Questlove, watch a soccer showdown and even enjoy a Flamenco show, among other events.
There’s also a Spanish cuisine cooking demonstration by famed local Chef Alan Bergman.
Those who attend the event on Saturday can expect similar events as well as a live performance by reggeaton perfomers Alexis y Fido.
There will even be a watch party at Bayfront Park on Saturday for the 7:30 p.m. El Clasico match between Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona which is being played at the Hard Rock Stadium. Singer Marc Anthony will perform during the halftime.
Click here for a list of events at Casa Clasico which opens from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.