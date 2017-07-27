Wawa Opens First Stores In South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) –Wawa has made its way to South Florida.
The company, often considered among the most popular convenience stores and gas stations is known for their fresh and made-to-order foods.
On Thursday, Wawa opened its doors in its most southern location yet – Broward County.
“Opening our first locations in Broward County—our southernmost stores to date—is a significant step toward furthering our ability to invest in Florida by building new stores and creating more jobs,” said Cathy Pulos, Executive VP & Chief Operations Officer for Wawa.
Both locations are now open in Davie at 4290 Davie Road and in Pompano Beach at 3601 N. Federal Highway.
As part of their grand opening on Thursday, they’re offering special giveaways, music, surprises and free coffee all day. All this will last for the next ten days.
The company says this is just the first step for more Wawa locations in South Florida.
“We can’t wait to continue our Florida expansion and look forward to connecting with our homecoming customers and introducing ourselves to new customers throughout the rest of 2017,” said Pulos.
They plan to open 11 stores in Palm Beach and Broward County as well as 10 to 12 more in 2018.
Each store will offer customer favorites like their award-winning coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, bakery items, built-to-order hoagies and their line of teas and juices.