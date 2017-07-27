US Government Wants Americans To Leave Venezuela’s Capitol Immediately

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – If you are an American in Venezuela, get out. That’s the ominous message the U.S. government sent out late Thursday night to its citizens in the South American country in crisis.

The chaos in Venezuela has reached a fever pitch.

Protesters have taken to the streets daily, demanding President Nicolas Maduro step down.

The embattled president had some words of his own at a rally Thursday.

He went after President Trump, who just slapped sanctions on 13 current and former members of Maduro’s administration, froze their U.S. assets and barred Americans from doing business with them.

The U.S. also wants all relatives of diplomats to leave the capitol immediately.

For months, protesters have clashed with security forces. The death toll now stands at 100.

Protests are now banned, starting immediately, ahead of Sunday’s vote for a re-write of the country’s constitution.

In a desperate attempt to consolidate his power, Maduro already tried to dissolve the opposition led national assembly.

For years, Venezuelans have suffered food, water and electricity shortages.

Medicine and medical supplies are also hard to come by, leading Venezuela to ask the United Nations for help getting supplies into the country.