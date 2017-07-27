Trans Justice Rally In Downtown To Support Service Members Left In Limbo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day after President Donald Trump’s surprising tweets barring transgender people from serving in the military, a rally is being held in Downtown Miami to support the service members left in limbo.

Organizers started showing up for the Trans Justice Rally at The Torch of Friendship in Bay Front Park at 7 p.m.

The nation’s top military officer said transgender soldiers will be allowed to keep serving openly for the time being.

In an email, Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote , “There will be no modification to the current policy until the president’s direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance.”

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that the government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve “in any capacity in the U.S. military” because of what he called the tremendous cost and disruption.

Umut Dursun became a U.S. Marine 17 years ago before he transition from female to male.

Umut was saddened to hear about President Trump’s plan to reinstate the ban on transgender service members.

“I love my country. I went into the military because I wanted to serve and defend. I signed an oath – I will defend that to a tee. That has nothing to do with my experience of gender, I’m just patriotic,” Dursun said.

Estimates of the number of transgender individuals serving in the military vary from 1,300 to more than 15,000.

The President said transgender soldiers will rack up huge medical bills.

That contradicts a study conducted under the Obama administration finding the costs would be minimal.

Anthony Verdugo, who is with the Christian Family Coalition in Miami, stands by the president’s plan saying this is a fiscal issue.

“Americans don’t want their tax payer money used for that. They want their tax payer money used to buy planes, to buy bombers, to defend this country – not to pay for anybody’s sex change operation, sorry,” Verdugo said.