Seven People Overcome By Fumes Taken To Hospital

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seven people were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to some type of fumes in a southwest Miami-Dade residence.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said when a man returned home and checked on his wife and child, he found they were not feeling well. He called 911 for help. They were taken to a hospital to be checked out.
Three firefighters and a police officer who went into the home at 22701 SW 103rd Court to help were also affected by fumes and taken to the hospital.
Two dogs were also removed from the house.
All are expected to be okay.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is treating the fumes as a hazmat situation. The source of the fumes has not been determined.