Senate GOP Now Focus On ‘Skinny Plan’ To Repeal, Replace

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Senate Republicans still can’t agree on health care legislation that’s capable of getting the 50 votes needed to pass and with every day that passes pressure is mounting especially from President Donald Trump.

Senators are in for a long day with votes expected on a series of amendments on the health care bill.

“We all know this is likely to be a very long night. It’s part of a long process that’s taken a lot of hard work from a lot of dedicated colleagues,” said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Republican leaders are hoping the so-called “Skinny Plan” will get the 50 votes needed to pass. The plan repeals certain parts of ‘Obamacare’ such as a tax on medical devices and eliminates mandates for individuals to buy health insurance and large employers to provide it.

The idea is to pass a bill so it can go to conference with House negotiators and the two chambers can work out their differences.

“It will come out of conference with a healthcare delivery system that looks like somebody designed the damn thing on purpose,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R) Louisiana.

Republican legislators are getting pressure from the White House to deliver on their promise to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare.’

Thursday morning, President Trump sent another tweet urging GOP Senators to get something done.

Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski says she tries not to pay attention to the president’s tweets.

“If I were to focus on every little morsel that comes out every day, I wouldn’t have time to do the job that I need to do,” said Murkowski.

President Trump criticized Murkowski for voting against a move that would allow the Senate to begin its debate on healthcare.

A group of 10 Republican and Democratic governors sent a letter to Senate leaders urging them to reject the ‘Skinny Plan’ saying it would increase premiums and lead to fewer Americans with health care coverage. They are also calling on Senators to scrap the current proposals and work together to come up with legislation capable of attracting both Republican and Democratic votes.