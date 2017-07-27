Miami Dolphins Announce Hard Rock Stadium Scrimmage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins have announced their first scrimmage will take place on Saturday, August 5th.
Instead of holding a regular training camp practice, the team will take part in a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, August 5th at 11:00 a.m.
The scrimmage is open to all fans and is free of charge. However, fans must reserve their free tickets for the scrimmage by registering at Dolphins.com/Scrimmage. Parking will also be free.
This will be the first opportunity for fans to see the team take the field at Hard Rock Stadium for the 2017 season. The stadium’s canopy will provide shade for fans, activations will be available on the grand plaza and merchandise and concession stands will be open.
Security measures will be in effect for all practices, regardless of location including the clear bag policy.
