Neighbors Claim Man Beat Puppy To Death In Broad Daylight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man who allegedly beat his puppy to death because it defecated in an apartment.

It was a horrific scene at the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Meridian Ave.

In broad daylight, neighbors said, 20-year-old Woody Pierre tied the dog to a white gate and began hitting the 25-pound black lab mix.

A witness told CBS4’s Silva Harapetian he watched the heinous act unfold. Angry at what was happening, he called 911.

“I was holding something back from doing anything stupid and figured to get authorities involved because I’m not a cop. I let them handle it,” Charles said.

A neighbor said Pierre stomped and kicked the dog.

Pierre was reportedly angry at the dog because it defecated inside a friend’s apartment.

The attack left neighbors devastated.

“I think it’s insane,” one neighbor said.

“I think it’s horrible and I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” another said.

“I couldn’t go to work today. I’m destroyed,” a third added.

Fire rescue and a neighbor tried to save the dog, but it was too late.

Pierre was taken to jail Thursday evening and is facing animal cruelty charges.

Charles had video of the attack and handed it over to detectives, who reviewed it. The tape will certainly be used as evidence against Pierre.