Neighbors Claim Man Beat Dog To Death In Broad Daylight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have a man in custody after he allegedly beat his dog to death in broad daylight.

Neighbors said the man tied the dog to a white gate at a building on Meridian Avenue, just before Lincoln Road, and began to beat it.

A witness, who lives in the next apartment building, told CBS4’s Silva Harapetian he watched the heinous act unfold. Angry at what was happening, he called 911.

“I was holding something back from doing anything stupid and figured to get authorities involved because I’m not a cop,” Charles said.

Police arrived and found the dead dog in the courtyard. They took the man they believe is responsible into custody.

Neighbors told Harapetian the man just moved into the building.

Harapetian knocked on his door. She could hear a woman and a dog inside, but nobody answered.

The neighbors are very upset.

“I think it’s insane,” one neighbor said.

“I think it’s horrible and I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” another said.

“I couldn’t go to work today. I’m destroyed,” a third added.

Charles has video of the attack and has handed it over to detectives.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.