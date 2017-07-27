In The Recruiting Huddle: Ian Castellanos – Southwest Miami

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Ian Catellanos
POSITION: OT/DE
SCHOOL: Southwest Miami
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 220
SCOUTING: In a class that is once again loaded with talent, here is a prospect that we have had the chance to watch and appreciate the past few months. A physical talent who works hard, has plenty of athleticism and will get it done on both sides of the ball if needed. Another of those impressive juniors who was invited to the recent True19 Showcase and ended up turning heads. Has the chance, with a big season, to thrust himself into the spotlight. Very talented young man with a lot of ability. Keep an eye on his progress.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8217737/ian-castellanos