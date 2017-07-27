In The Recruiting Huddle: Ian Castellanos – Southwest Miami

July 27, 2017 6:58 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Ian Castellanos, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, Southwest Miami

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Ian Castellanos Southwest MiamiSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Ian Catellanos

POSITION: OT/DE

SCHOOL: Southwest Miami

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 220

SCOUTING: In a class that is once again loaded with talent, here is a prospect that we have had the chance to watch and appreciate the past few months. A physical talent who works hard, has plenty of athleticism and will get it done on both sides of the ball if needed. Another of those impressive juniors who was invited to the recent True19 Showcase and ended up turning heads. Has the chance, with a big season, to thrust himself into the spotlight. Very talented young man with a lot of ability. Keep an eye on his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8217737/ian-castellanos

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Ian Castellanos Southwest Miami

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch