PLAYER: Charlie Rothkopf

POSITION: NG

SCHOOL: Parkland Douglas

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 220

SCOUTING: Having been around this game for many decades, you learn to understand that if you have a player on your team like this Charlie Rothkopf, you win games and play at a different level. Not the biggest, strongest or best football player on any field, but there are very few in South Florida who will come close to challenging his work ethic, playmaking abilities and the ability to be a great teammate. Anyone who has played with – or against Rothkopf – will tell you that you better bring your “A-Game” and be prepared to strap it up for 4 quarters when you line up against this quality football talent. Has two full years left to attract college attention. If you build a football program, here is someone you can never leave off. Big time competitor!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6538685/charlie-rothkopf