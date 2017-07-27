1 Dead, Another Injured In Bad Crash On I-75, Turnpike

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is dead and another injured in a bad crash on I-75 and Florida’s Turnpike.
Chopper4 was over the scene Thursday around noon.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one person is dead and another one had to be taken to the hospital.
Air Rescue was seen arriving on the scene of the crash.
At last check, the road was shut down with miles of traffic seen. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
