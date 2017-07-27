8-Year-Old Florida Girl Now Youngest Female To Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An 8-year-old girl from Florida has become the youngest female to climb the world-famous Mount Kilimanjaro.

Roxy Getter from Punta Gorda accomplished the feat as her family vacationed in Africa.

“Day one was one of the hardest days…it was like the second hardest…because you had to go like up down and up and down and then you had to do the steep stair,” said Roxy.

The climb was actually the first time the family ever camped out.

They trained back in Florida to prepare for the climb by running up and down stairs.

The Getters say it was just seven degrees when they reached the summit – something no Floridian can really prepare for.

“They were amazing. They did not complain. They just kept going one step in front of the other. They actually kept us going, I think with their positive attitude,” said their mother.

Roxy is now the youngest female to make it to the summit – a proud moment for her parents.

“When we got to the top, we just started tearing up. They were in front of us walking and we both just held hands,” said their mother.