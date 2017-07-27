Cameras Catch Young Driver Inspecting Damage After Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — A young man is being sought after by the authorities after crashing into a woman on a bicycle with his car and taking off without offering aid.
The accident happened July 15th around midnight at 12600 W. Sunrise Blvd.
Sunrise Police said the victim was riding her bike home from work when she was struck. Officers arrived to find her unconscious in the road with severe life-threatening injuries.
Some time after, the suspected driver was seen pulling into the Mobil gas station located at 12580 W. Sunrise Blvd. and inspecting his vehicle, including severe damage to his windshield.
Police believe the car to be a 2013 or 2014 Nissan Sentra, either graphite blue or gun-metal gray in color.
The victim is still in critical condition.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Officer Copas at (954) 746-3342 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS(8477).