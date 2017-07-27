Cameras Catch Young Driver Inspecting Damage After Hit & Run

July 27, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Hit & Run, Sunrise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — A young man is being sought after by the authorities after crashing into a woman on a bicycle with his car and taking off without offering aid.

hnr Cameras Catch Young Driver Inspecting Damage After Hit & Run

Sunrise Police are hoping to identify the young man seen inspecting his damaged car following a hit-and-run on July 15, 2017. (Source: Sunrise Police Dept.)

The accident happened July 15th around midnight at 12600 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise Police said the victim was riding her bike home from work when she was struck. Officers arrived to find her unconscious in the road with severe life-threatening injuries.

Some time after, the suspected driver was seen pulling into the Mobil gas station located at 12580 W. Sunrise Blvd. and inspecting his vehicle, including severe damage to his windshield.

Police believe the car to be a 2013 or 2014 Nissan Sentra, either graphite blue or gun-metal gray in color.

The victim is still in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Officer Copas at (954) 746-3342 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS(8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch